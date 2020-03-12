Andy Robertson reacts to Man United’s win over Man City

Andy Robertson (Photo: LFC TV / Screen grab)

Andy Robertson has praised Manchester United for a “good performance” after the Red Devils helped Liverpool FC move a step closer towards the Premier League title last weekend.

Manchester United claimed an impressive 2-0 win over their bitter local rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon to allow Liverpool FC to move to within just two wins of the title.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay secured the three points for Manchester United as they boosted their hopes of a top-four finish.

Liverpool FC can now clinch the Premier League title if they win their next two games against Everton and Crystal Palace in the top flight.

Robertson has admitted that he watched the game and was impressed by Manchester United’s “good performance” as they managed to complete the double over their neighbours this season.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Robertson said: “I watched it, yeah. A good game of football.

“Even last season when it was close for us I didn’t not watch any games. It was a good game and obviously the result favoured us. That’s the way it is.

“It was quite nice sitting back and knowing we’ve done a job at the weekend and knowing we’re a step closer to winning the league without kicking a ball.

“That’s obviously a nice feeling. As for Man United to do it, it was a good performance from them and a good result for them, more importantly.

“It took us one step closer to what we’ve all dreamed of. But now we need to take care of our business.”

Liverpool FC will take on Everton away from home in the Premier League on Monday night in their next Premier League game as they bid to take another step closer towards the title.

The Reds will then host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday 21 March in what could be the decisive game in the title race.

