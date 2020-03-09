BBC Sport pundit raves about Man United summer signing

Spurs legend Garth Crooks (Photo: Screengrab / BBC Sport)

Garth Crooks has singled out Aaron Wan-Bissaka for special praise following his fine performance in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Wan-Bissaka has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window last year.

The 22-year-old full-back has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United team this season and he has made two assists in 26 Premier League games for the Red Devils.

Wan-Bissaka helped to keep Raheem Sterling at bay as Manchester United sealed an impressive win over their derby rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

And former Tottenham Hotspur forward Crooks was impressed by what he saw from Wan-Bissaka during the derby clash.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said of Wan-Bissaka’s display: “This was no ordinary contest, this has become personal.

“I’ve seen these two go at it before in a derby and it makes for great viewing. I have to say Wan-Bissaka came out on top on this occasion and I suspect Raheem Sterling won’t like it.

“In the end Sterling went up front and Benjamin Mendy tried to use his pace and power to bully his way past the Manchester United right-back – but to no avail.

“This lad is one of the best timers of a tackle I have seen in years.”

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Thursday night with the first leg of their last-16 clash against Austrian side LASK.

The Red Devils are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

