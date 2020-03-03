Gabriel Martinelli reveals why he didn’t sign for Man United

Gabriel Martinelli (Photo: Arsenal Player)

Gabriel Martinelli has revealed that Manchester United did not make him an offer to sign for the Red Devils despite him having been on trail with the club.

The Brazilian attacker has been earning lots of praise for his solid performances for Arsenal so far this season after having signed for the Gunners from Ituano in the summer transfer window last year.

Martinelli, 18, has already scored 10 goals and made two assists in all competitions for the Gunners this term and he looks set to have a bright future at The Emirates.

The attacker has now revealed that he spent a number of spells on trial at Manchester United but the Red Devils opted not to offer him a contract.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Martinelli said “:There was a partnership between Ituano and Manchester United which allowed me to go there every year, for four years, to train with boys my age or older.

“That was nice, because I got a first taste of what English football was like.

“I met Marouane Fellaini, Patrice Evra and Paul Pogba, and made sure I got a photo with all of them.

“They didn’t make an offer, so I returned to Ituano and kept doing my job there.”

Martinelli helped Arsenal claim a 2-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Monday night as Mikel Arteta’s men booked their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The north London side will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they take on West Ham United in front of their home fans at The Emirates.

Arsenal are currently eight points behind Chelsea FC in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip