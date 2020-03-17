Eric Bailly: Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ‘like an uncle’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Eric Bailly has claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “like an uncle” to Manchester United’s players and says that the Red Devils boss “understands” his team.

Solskjaer has been earning praise in recent weeks following Manchester United’s upturn in form as they look to try and finish in the top four.

The Red Devils have struggled to find consistent form throughout the campaign, but they have won three of their last four games in the top flight to leave them just three points adrift of the top four.

Manchester United are also still competing for trophies in both the FA Cup and Europa League as they aim to end the season on a positive note.

Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho in December 2018 initially on a temporary basis before being handed the job permanently.

And Manchester United defender Bailly has admitted that it has been a delight to work with a former player as a manager in recent months.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Bailly said: “It’s important being able to work with someone who is a former player.

“Someone who understands the players’ situations, understands all the things that can happen from time to time.

“Because football is not just played on the pitch, it’s also about all the things that go on around the game, the things that people don’t see.

“And he is someone that gets that and it helps the team a lot. Besides being a coach, he’s just a normal person.

“I would say like an uncle, and having someone like that in the club gives the players more strength.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the table and three points behind Chelsea FC.

They are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action in early April after the season was put on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak.

