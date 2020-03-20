Bruno Fernandes sends message to Man United team-mate on Instagram

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has taken to social media to tell Diogo Dalot that he will always have “his back” at Manchester United.

Fernandes has been earning rave reviews following his move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window and he has already made a big impact at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has scored three goals and has made four assists in all competitions for the Red Devils since his switch at the turn of the year and his arrival at the club has coincided with an upturn in form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Fernandes has linked up with his compatriot Dalot at Old Trafford and the pair are close friends away from the pitch.

And Fernandes used a post on Instagram this week to send a heartfelt message to the 21-year-old full-back on his birthday.

Fernandes posted the picture below on his personal Instagram account and wrote the caption: “Many happy returns. @diogodalot I’ll always have your back kid 👊🏼.”

Manchester United are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 5 May with a trip to Crystal Palace.

However, it remains to be seen whether there will be further postponements in the Premier League before then amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip