Bruno Fernandes: I’m a different player from the others at Man United

Bruno Fernandes believes that he brings different qualities to the Manchester United team following his switch to Old Trafford in January.

The 25-year-old has made a positive start to life at his new club after slotting in seamlessly to the Red Devils team this season.

Fernandes has already scored five goals and made five assists in all competitions for the Red Devils since signing for them from Sporting Lisbon at the turn of the year.

The playmaker has brought some much-needed creativity into the Manchester United midfield and his arrival at the club has coincided with their recent upturn in form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Now, the player himself has opened up about why he thinks that he offers something different than the rest of the players at Manchester United.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Fernandes said: “I think I’m a different player from the others.

“Everyone has a different mould to play, maybe I take more risks, maybe other players don’t take as many, maybe I shoot more, some players pass more, some of the players make more tackles, everyone is different in a club. Some players are similar but they’re never the same player.

“I’m a player who normally likes to take the risk, give the last pass and try to give more assists to my team-mates so I need to take the risk.

“It doesn’t matter for me if someone off the field is not happy about my pass, I will respect it but I will keep trying.

“Normally, everyone says the guys who are good on the ball are not good enough off the ball. I try to be better with the ball but also have in my mind these kinds of thing like the reaction when I lose it, being hungry when things don’t go wrong and hungry when you pass and it goes to your partner, but it’s not good enough and you need to do a little bit more.

“I think I look at the details because if you want to be better and one of the best, you need to look at the details. It’s not about finishing the game and if you get an assist and have a good game, you don’t need to watch the game to see if you made some mistakes or not.

“And when you think ‘today I didn’t play really well so I need to watch everything and see where I did my mistakes’. Sometimes, when I feel like I played a bad game, I don’t watch [it back]. I have in my mind that I need to do better and I know what I did wrong because you know what is the wrong pass, the wrong shot, the wrong decision and when you do well, you have to look.

“Maybe you have an assist but you need to look at if that assist can be better because sometimes, it be better but you can’t do better. It’s difficult to explain but think I need to look at the details to be better.”

Manchester United are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 4 April when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion in the top flight.

However, it remains to be seen when the Premier League will resume after the competition was put on hold amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

