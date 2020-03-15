Bruno Fernandes tells Man United fans: It’s not about me

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has played down the suggestion that Manchester United’s recent revival is down to his move to the club.

Fernandes has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has seemingly shown no signs of struggling to adapt to the rigours of English football since his move and he has been a regular fixture in the first team for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The Portugal international has already scored three goals and made three assists in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season and he will be hoping to help the Red Devils end the campaign on a high.

However, the player himself has played down the impact he has had at Old Trafford and says the upturn in form is down to a team effort.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Fernandes said: “I see the same team from one month ago.

“I think we are the same and have a lot of hunger to win, to give a lot, to do better and better in every game.

“In the last month, we’ve had a lot of really good games and I think we can talk about a new start after Bruno, but it’s not about Bruno, it’s about the team.

“The team needs the right focus, the right decisions at the time and I think also if Bruno doesn’t come, Man United would win the same because one player doesn’t change a team.

“A team changes when everyone pushes together for the same side. When I arrived, I saw the team pushing for the same side and to win games, get better and I’m another player to help.”

With the Premier League season currently on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, Manchester United are not due to return to Premier League action until 4 April as things stand, when they are scheduled to travel to Brighton and Hove Albion.

