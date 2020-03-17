Juan Mata: What I really think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Juan Mata (Photo: The Sport Review)

Juan Mata has claimed that he and Manchester United new-boy Bruno Fernandes understand football “in the same way”.

Fernandes has been earning lots of praise for his performances after having signed for Manchester United in the January transfer window from Sporting Lisbon.

The 25-year-old has showed no signs of struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League and he has slotted seamlessly into the first team at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men since his arrival at the club at the turn of the year, and his performances have coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils.

Manchester United playmaker Mata has now admitted that he has been very impressed by the way Fernandes has been settling into life at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Mata said: “I think we understand football in the same way.

“We like to play the same way, passing and moving and giving lines. We like playing with each other and looking for our forwards in behind.”

Mata also reserved special praise for January loan signing Odion Ighalo, who has also made a solid start to life at Old Trafford.

He continued: “It’s great to have Bruno in the team, and also Odion who is scoring in almost every single game that he plays.

“They’re great guys, and we’re very happy now with them in the team.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

