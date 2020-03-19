Pundit questions whether Bruno Fernandes will link up well with Man United star

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Dimitar Berbatov has admitted that he is not sure whether Bruno Fernandes will be able to link up well with Paul Pogba for Manchester United.

Fernandes has made a brilliant start to life at Old Trafford following his transfer to the club from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old Portugal international has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and his arrival at the club seems to have lifted the Red Devils.

Fernandes is yet to line up alongside Pogba, who is still recovering from the ankle surgery he underwent at the start of January.

And former Manchester United striker Berbatov has admitted that he is not sure about how well the new Red Devils signing will be able to link up with the French World Cup winner.

“I don’t know if Fernandes and Pogba can play together,” Berbatov wrote in his Betfair column.

“Fernandes has quickly become an influential player for United. I’m pleased and impressed by how well integrated into the team he’s become in a short space of time.

“His team-mates are looking for him with the ball because they know he can create magic. He looks happy to be playing for United. I really hope he continues in this form.

“As a fan of Paul Pogba, I want him to stay at United, I think it would be best for him, but I am curious to see how he will link up with Fernandes.

“They’re similar players, both intelligent enough to think three steps ahead when they’re on the ball.

“Sometimes footballers are too similar to play together. But I hope that’s not the case here because, with Fernandes and Pogba in the same midfield,

“United could be a very imaginative team that would surprise opponents next season or even sooner.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish this season.

The Red Devils are scheduled to return to Premier League action on 4 April with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, but it is not clear if there will be further postponements amid the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

