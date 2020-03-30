‘He’s changed the mentality’: Pundit hails Man United signing Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Emmanuel Petit has credited Bruno Fernandes with changing the mentality at Manchester United following his January switch to Old Trafford.

The Portugal international has been making a solid start to life at the club after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes, 25, has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, and he seems to have had no problems in adapting to the rigours of the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder’s arrival at the club has coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils, and his presence seems to have lifted the whole Manchester United squad.

Arsenal legend Petit has now admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Fernandes so far in a Manchester United shirt.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mirror, Petit said: “Fernandes has made a huge impact.

“In the space of two months he is the best buy in the winter market. He has made such a big impact. It’s like he’s been at the club for six years.

“He’s changed the mentality inside the dressing room. It’s hard for a player to come in mid-season and do that.

“Paul Pogba was meant to be doing this at Manchester United. It’s what he should have done in terms of leadership on the pitch.

“But I’m looking forward to seeing them together on the pitch, I want to see if that can work, and I’m pretty sure it can work.”

Manchester United are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action with a trip to Crystal Palace on 2 May as things stand.

However, it remains to be seen whether there will be further disruptions to the top-flight schedule before then amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

