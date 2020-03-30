‘He’s changed the mentality’: Pundit hails Man United signing Fernandes

Emmanuel Petit explains why he has been so impressed by Bruno Fernandes' start to life at Man United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 30 March 2020, 04:15 UK
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Emmanuel Petit has credited Bruno Fernandes with changing the mentality at Manchester United following his January switch to Old Trafford.

The Portugal international has been making a solid start to life at the club after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes, 25, has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, and he seems to have had no problems in adapting to the rigours of the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder’s arrival at the club has coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils, and his presence seems to have lifted the whole Manchester United squad.

Arsenal legend Petit has now admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Fernandes so far in a Manchester United shirt.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mirror, Petit said: “Fernandes has made a huge impact.

“In the space of two months he is the best buy in the winter market. He has made such a big impact. It’s like he’s been at the club for six years.

“He’s changed the mentality inside the dressing room. It’s hard for a player to come in mid-season and do that.

“Paul Pogba was meant to be doing this at Manchester United. It’s what he should have done in terms of leadership on the pitch.

“But I’m looking forward to seeing them together on the pitch, I want to see if that can work, and I’m pretty sure it can work.”

Manchester United are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action with a trip to Crystal Palace on 2 May as things stand.

However, it remains to be seen whether there will be further disruptions to the top-flight schedule before then amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford provides promising update for Man United fans
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Dimitar Berbatov urges 20-year-old to complete Man United move
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC issued stern warning about Billy Gilmour
Paul Merson
Paul Merson urges Arsenal to sign 21-year-old linked with Chelsea FC
Jurgen Klopp
FC Barcelona could sell 22-year-old wanted by Liverpool FC – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard urged to make multiple signings this summer
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp delivers fresh update for Liverpool FC fans
Roger Federer
Tennis family rises to challenge with offers of aid to Covid-19-stricken victims
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand tells Liverpool FC fans why the season should be voided
ScoopDragon Football News Network