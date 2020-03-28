Bruno Fernandes explains why Man United transfer has made him so proud

Bruno Fernandes reveals his pride at having signed for Manchester United in the January transfer window

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 28 March 2020, 05:15 UK
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has revealed his pride at being able to sign for Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The Portugal international has made an excellent start to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon at the start of the year.

Fernandes’ arrival at Manchester United has coincided with an upturn in form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, and the 25-year-old has scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions so far sine his move.

The attacking midfielder will now be hoping to inspire Manchester United towards a top-four finish in the Premier League as they look to try and seal Champions League qualification.

Now, Fernandes has opened up about his move to Old Trafford and why he feels so much pride at following in the footsteps of other top Portuguese players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Fernandes said: “Signing for Manchester was the same feeling as when I signed for Sporting in Portugal: the dream of playing for a major club in Portugal, of being in the Premier League, of representing the best English club in recent years.

“Coming to a club that hasn’t won in a while but is hungry to win, is what a player needs.

“Having names like Cristiano and Nani, who won great trophies here, makes me want to try to have those achievements as well.

“Nani, with whom I had the opportunity to work with at Sporting, always spoke very well of Manchester to me.

“And the fact that Cristiano gave good references to people who were asking about me before my signing, makes me proud of what I have been doing.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the table and three points behind Chelsea FC in fourth spot.

They will return to top-flight action with a trip to Crystal Palace on 2 May, providing there is no more disruption to the schedule amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

