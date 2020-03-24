‘I think it helps’: Man United legend talks up Bruno Fernandes qualities

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bryan Robson has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes following his positive start to life as a Manchester United player.

The Portugal international has been settling into life at Old Trafford following his move to the club from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has already made a positive impact at the Premier League club, scoring three goals and making four assists in all competitions following his switch at the start of the year.

The 25-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford has coincided with an upturn in form for Manchester United, who currently sit in fifth place in the table and three points adrift of the top four.

Now, former Manchester United star Robson has explained why he has been so impressed by what he has seen from Fernandes for the Red Devils in recent weeks, underlining his leadership qualities.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Robson said: “I think it helps that he was captain at Sporting. I just think it’s something that is naturally in you.

“Bruno looks as though he has got that natural leadership quality, where he demands from his team-mates and that’s good.

“What I do like to see when he’s on the pitch is, even though he’s a forward-minded player, he’s already swivelling and looking on his shoulder, demanding of his team-mates.

“He’s telling people to push in and have them where he wants them, which is great.”

Manchester United – who have won three of their last four top-flight games – are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a trip to Crystal Palace.

However, it remains to be seen whether there will be more disruptions to the schedule before then amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

