Sky Sports pundit: What I really think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Jamie Redknapp discusses the impact that Bruno Fernandes has had since his move to Man United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 9 March 2020, 00:15 UK
Jamie Redknapp
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp has lavished praise on Bruno Fernandes following his promising start as a Manchester United player.

The Portugal international has been in impressive form for the Red Devils since his arrival at the club from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old scored two goals and made two assists in his first four Premier League games for the Red Devils before the clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

The attacking midfielder does not seem to be struggling to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League and he looks comfortable in the top flight with the Red Devils.

Manchester United look to be a much more potent attacking threat with Fernandes in their starting line-up and Redknapp has admitted that he has been hugely impressed by the midfielder’s impact at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Redknapp said: “The Bruno Fernandes signing has been huge for the club, sometimes it can just take one player to change the feeling, the way they train.

“I love his attitude. He dictates the pace of the game. And when you see him live you see a player who can pull the strings. He’s not gone in there and taken it easy, straight away he’s gone in and he’s organising.

“To a certain extent he’s like the manager on the pitch. And that’s what you want – somebody who can run a game for you. Ole must be so happy with that signing, considering they nearly didn’t sign him.

“They were umming and ahhing over the fee but he looks quite cheap now.”

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they travel to LASK in the first leg of their last 16 clash.

After that, the Red Devils will play Tottenham Hotspur in north London in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

