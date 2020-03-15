Bruno Fernandes: Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants perfection

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Bruno Fernandes has opened up about life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his move to Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon at the turn of the year.

The 25-year-old has already scored three goals and made three assists in all competitions for the Red Devils and he has been earning plenty of praise for his performances so far.

Fernandes has injected some much-needed creativity into the Red Devils midfield, and he has helped Manchester United to win three of their last four Premier League games.

The Portugal international is still getting used to working under Solskjaer but he says he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from him so far.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Fernandes said: “Now, every coach is really good, they look at each other and learn from each other and so the game is difficult.

“Now you have videos and most teams know what you will do, where you will place the ball, where they need to press so the game becomes harder and harder.

“I think he’s really good on this and he was a footballer so he knows when he needs to talk to players, when he needs to give q good word or sometimes come and push you to give more.

“I think when you have a past in football, you understand these things more than when you don’t have [a past].

“But sometimes you have coaches who never play football and they also know this too so it depends coach from coach but I think Ole is really careful with these kind of points. He wants perfection, which is impossible, but he tries to ask more and more from us.

“I think the coach is always important for a new player when you come in. With me, it was really important because you need to feel confidence from the other side.

“When you need to change, and it’s a big change coming from another country to a big club with big players, you need to be ready.

“I think when I arrived here, the coach was really important but more than the coach was my team-mates because when you have the confidence of your team-mates, it’s much better and easier for you.”

Manchester United are scheduled to return to Premier League action on Saturday 4 April when the travel to Brighton and Hove Albion, after the top-flight season was put on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Red Devils are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind third-placed Chelsea FC.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip