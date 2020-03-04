Bruno Fernandes fires warning at Man United team-mates

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has warned his Manchester United team-mates that they will need to step up their performances if they want to finish in the top four this season.

The Red Devils had to settle for a point in their 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park at the weekend as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men came from behind on Merseyside.

Fernandes scored his third goal for the Red Devils with a long-range effort after Dominic Calvert-Lewin had given the hosts an early lead with a freak goal.

The 25-year-old Portugal international has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford following his big-money move from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

Now, Fernandes has warned his team-mates that they will need to start stringing together some consistent performances if they are to challenge for a top-four finish.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Fernandes said: “With this draw [at Everton], we need to be a little bit mad, because we need to do much better.

“We need to win the games, because we want a place in the Champions League.

“So we need to try more, to improve more, and I think in the next games we will be much better.”

He continued: “In the second half, we created a lot of chances and the last minutes we had some chances to score and the last one with [Odion] Ighalo if he scores there now we are talking about a different situation.

“Also I had some shots outside of the box and I can do much better, but obviously the game goes like this, and we need to focus on the game against Derby.”

Manchester United will take on Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night, before their crunch derby clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

