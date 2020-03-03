Fred reveals how Michael Carrick has helped change his Man United fortunes

Michael Carrick (Photo: The Sport Review)

Fred has revealed that Michael Carrick has played a key role in helping to reverse his fortunes at Manchester United this season.

The Brazilian midfielder had initially made something of a slow start to life at Old Trafford following his move to the club from Shakhtar Donetsk on a five-year deal back in the summer of 2018.

However, his influence in the Manchester United team has been growing steadily in recent months and he has been a consistent performer under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

Indeed, Fred has scored two goals and made two assists in a total of 34 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this term.

Carrick is one of Manchester United’s first-team coach and Fred has now revealed how the former midfielder has helped the 26-year-old to find his feet at the club recently.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Fred said: “Michael Carrick helps me a lot day-to-day. We always talk and he tries to help me with my positioning on the field.

“Carrick is a guy that always helps me. He is someone that always talks to me, which is important for adapting my football for the Premier League.

“Because when I arrived I would control the ball in midfield and, well, one or two opposition players would come along and I’d be knocked off the ball. So now I can understand the game better and that I have to be quicker and stronger.

“Carrick helps me to calm down. We do some one-on-one training, so he’s someone who influences me a lot at the club.”

Asked about his own upturn in form, Fred continued: “I had to adapt to a new style of game, which is the Premier League, and very different to the Ukrainian championship. But I think that is normal.

“I think the majority of players that come from other countries that don’t have a championship as strong as here in the Premier League end up feeling that process of adaptation.”

Fred will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Derby County in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday night.

After that, the Red Devils will switch their attentions towards their crunch derby showdown with Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

