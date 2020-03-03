‘The new golden boy’: BBC Sport pundit raves about new Man United signing

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Garth Crooks has lavished praise on Bruno Fernandes, describing the playmaker as the “new golden boy” at Manchester United following his January transfer.

The 25-year-old has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in a big-money deal.

Fernandes has already scored three goals and made two assists in six games in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s men and he has not run into any problems adapting to English football so far.

The playmaker scored Manchester United’s all-important equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon as the Red Devils kept themselves in the race for a top-four finish.

Crooks was highly impressed by Fernandes’ performance against Everton at the weekend and he feels that the midfielder has the potential to replace Paul Pogba as Manchester United’s poster boy.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “United’s draw at Everton was a fixture littered with errors.

“In fact, it would have been fitting for the hit single Things Can Only Get Better by D:Ream to have accompanied the players off the pitch. United’s David de Gea and Everton’s Jordan Pickford both had nightmares, while the normally mild-mannered Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti totally lost his cool and was sent off after the final whistle.

“Fortunately, United had Bruno Fernandes. His goal embarrassed Pickford, although to be fair to the England goalkeeper, he did recover somewhat.

“Fernandes is fast becoming the new golden boy at Old Trafford. I wonder how that is being greeted by Paul Pogba.”

Fernandes will be hoping to get his first taste of FA Cup action on Thursday night when the Red Devils travel to Derby County in the fifth round.

After that, Manchester United will turn their attentions towards their Premier League showdown with local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

