Man United preparing to reward winger with big new contract – report

Man United are preparing to offer Daniel James a new contract in the summer, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 13 March 2020, 04:45 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are preparing to offer Daniel James a new contract in the summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils are keen to bolster the winger’s contract at Old Trafford despite him only having signed for Manchester United last summer.

James has been in impressive form for the Red Devils this season, and he has scored three goals and made six assists in 27 Premier League games so far this term.

According to the same story, Manchester United are ready to reward James for his impressive form with a new and improved contract this summer.

The same story says that James can expect a wage increase to around £50,000 a week, which represents a significant boost on his current £35,000-a-week salary.

James initially signed a five-year contract with Manchester United in the summer last year after having joined the Red Devils from Swansea City.

Meanwhile, James will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

