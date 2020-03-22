Dimitar Berbatov: What I really think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Dimitar Berbatov has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Bruno Fernandes so far in a Manchester United shirt.

The Portugal international has made an excellent start to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has showed no signs of struggling to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League, and he has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for the Red Devils.

The arrival of Fernandes at Old Trafford has coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men having won three of their last four games in the Premier League.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov says that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Fernandes so far and feels that the 25-year-old has helped the Red Devils to move up a level.

Writing in his column for Betfair, Berbatov said: “In the past I said that it might be difficult for United to sign top players, but in January they got their man and at the moment everything is working out which makes everyone happy, especially the player because he came in a moment where United were struggling.

“He had to adapt to his surroundings with new players, but he has taken to the team like a duck to water and he is doing great.

“He is fully integrated into the team already, scoring goals, getting assists and with lots of self belief.

“He is showing responsibility and is looking for the ball which is what every midfielder should do.

“I was a bit worried in the beginning that it was too much for United to rely on just him, but their recent form and the unbeaten run shows that he has lifted the spirit and has given them a big lift.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they chase a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

