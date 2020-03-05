‘A pure talent’: Eric Bailly raves about new Man United signing

Eric Bailly heaps praise on Bruno Fernandes following his fine start to life at Man United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 5 March 2020, 05:00 UK
Eric Bailly
Eric Bailly (Photo: Eric Bailly / Instagram)

Eric Bailly has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes following his sparkling start to life as a Manchester United player.

Fernandes is currently getting used to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils in the January transfer window, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to bolster the creative options in his midfield.

The 25-year-old has been in impressive form so far for the Red Devils, scoring three goals and making two assists in his first six appearances in all competitions.

Fernandes scored Manchester United’s equaliser with a long-range strike during the 1-1 draw with Everton in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Portugal international seems to be having no problems adapting to the rigours of English football, and Red Devils defender Bailly has admitted that he has been highly impressed by the impact he has had.

“Bruno is a real talent, a pure talent,” said Bailly.

“He was voted the best player in the Portuguese league in previous seasons and we’ve seen already the quality he’s brought.

“Even though he’s not used to the Premier League we’ve already seen his quality and what he can do.”

Fernandes will be hoping to start for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Derby County in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will then switch their focus back towards Premier League affairs and their crunch clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

