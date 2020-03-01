Roy Keane reacts to Man United’s 1-1 draw at Everton

Roy Keane has his say on Man United's 1-1 draw with Everton in the Premier League on Sunday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 1 March 2020
Roy Keane claimed that Manchester United did not show enough quality during their 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Manchester United headed into the game looking to make it three wins on the spin in the Premier League following a recent upturn in form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, the Red Devils fell behind in the third minute at Goodison Park in bizarre circumstances when David De Gea’s clearance bounced off Dominic Calvert-Lewin and into the back of the net.

Manchester United managed to equalise in the 31st minute when January signing Bruno Fernandes fired home a low shot into the bottom-left corner.

The Red Devils squandered a fabulous chance to equalise in the 90th minute when both Fernandes and Odion Ighalo missed from close range, before Everton had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Keane said: “United didn’t show enough quality.

“I don’t think United deserved it in the second half. If anything, Everton finished stronger.”

Meanwhile, speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, former West Ham and England goalkeeper Rob Green said after the game: “I don’t think either team deserved to win.

“It as a scrappy game, it was end to end but it was lacking real quality in the final third.”

The draw leaves Manchester United in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils will now switch their attentions back to FA Cup affairs and their trip to Derby County in the fifth round on Thursday night.

