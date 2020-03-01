‘Terrific’: Gary Lineker praises Man United star during 1-1 draw with Everton

Gary Lineker has been impressed by Bruno Fernandes' start to life at Man United

By Social Spy Sunday 1 March 2020, 15:54 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to praise Bruno Fernandes for his “terrific” performance in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Portugal international has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Manchester United fell behind in the third minute when David De Gea made a glaring mistake, with the Spanish goalkeeper smashing his clearance straight onto the on-rushing Dominic Calvert-Lewin and into the back of his own net.

Fernandes was one of Manchester United’s brightest sparks in the first half and he equalised for the Red Devils in the 31st minute with a long-range effort that beat Jordan Pickford.

In a dramatic finale to the game, Everton had a goal ruled out by VAR late on as they were forced to settle for a point.

England legend Lineker was clearly impressed by what he saw from Fernandes as he took to his personal Twitter account after the Portugal international’s goal.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “More dubious goalkeeping but regardless of that, Bruno Fernandes is terrific.”

Earlier in the game, Lineker also praised Mason Greenwood for the way he was performing at Goodison Park.

Lineker posted in a separate tweet: “Not the greatest header from @masongreenwood but far more important is the way he attacked the space and gambled on the ball being delivered there. That’s how you score goals…and he will score a lot of goals.”

Next up for Manchester United is a trip to Derby County in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday night.

The result leaves Manchester United in fifth place in the Premier League table.

