'He's been a breath of fresh air': Ferdinand raves about new Man United signing

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 1 March 2020, 23:30 UK
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes for the impact he has had since signing for Manchester United in January.

The 25-year-old midfielder is currently getting used to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the mid-season transfer window.

Fernandes has slotted straight into the starting line-up at Old Trafford and he has been earning praise for his performances in the middle of the park, scoring twice and making two assists in his first five appearances for the club.

The Portugal international will now be hoping to inspire Manchester United towards a top-four finish in the Premier League as they seek Champions League qualification in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at the club.

Now, Red Devils legend Ferdinand has explained why he has been so impressed by what he has seen from Fernandes recently.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Ferdinand said: “He’s come in and he’s been a breath of fresh air.

“There’s no heirs and graces and he looks like he’s come in and is someone who wants to play football and enjoys his football.

“He’s somebody who is going to have an impact and have an influence on other people it seems. He’s come in and I’m seeing improvements in other people’s performances.

“Juan Mata for one, him and Mata have linked up very well. He plays the ball in to people, his awareness of space and people around him is phenomenal.

“It’s still early days, we can’t say he’s the saviour, but where we are now he’s scored two back to back penalties, but more importantly it’s been his performances, how he’s carefree, his imagination.”

Manchester United will return to FA Cup action when they take on Derby County in the fifth round on Thursday.

The Red Devils will then host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

