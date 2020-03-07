Rio Ferdinand offers advice to Man United chiefs about Paul Pogba

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that it’s about time Manchester United sat down with Paul Pogba to resolve his future.

The World Cup winner’s situation at Old Trafford has been a source of relentless speculation in recent months and he was linked with a move away from Old Trafford last summer.

However, Pogba ended up not leaving the club and he remains as a Manchester United player heading towards the summer transfer window.

The midfielder’s season has been hampered by injury issues, and he has only made seven Premier League appearances for the Red Devils so far this term.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes that the Red Devils need to sit down with Pogba to discuss his future in the coming weeks.

Speaking on BT Sport on Thursday night, Ferdinand said: “I think that is a conversation that needs to be happening between Man United and Pogba.

“Does he want to stay or go? Does Ole want to keep him? Once that’s ironed out you can build your team.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon with a crunch clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils head into that game on the back of their 3-0 win over Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night.

Manchester United currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

