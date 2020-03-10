‘Part of United’s future’: BBC Sport pundit talks up Anthony Martial after derby win

Garth Crooks praises Anthony Martial following his display in Man United's 2-0 win over Man City on Sunday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 10 March 2020, 04:30 UK



Garth Crooks has singled out Anthony Martial for special praise after his influential performance in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

The France striker scored the opener for the Red Devils at Old Trafford in the 30th minute, before Scott McTominay made the points secure with a goal deep into second-half stoppage time.

Martial has been in good form for Manchester United in recent weeks and he has scored 11 goals and made three assists in 23 Premier League games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

He will now be hoping to push on and continue his good form as he bids to earn a spot in the France squad for Euro 2020 this summer.

Former Tottenham striker Crooks was very impressed by what he saw from the 24-year-old forward on Sunday as he picked him in his team of the week for the weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “The control was superb but the shot was weak and lacked direction – but you saw his early intention and his desire.

“Anthony Martial looked ‘in the mood’ from the moment the game started. He later had a better chance to feed Fernandes, but such was his eagerness to get on the scoresheet in a Manchester derby he totally ignored his team-mate.

“Finally his efforts were rewarded by an impressive set-piece that was clearly manufactured on the training ground and appeared to catch Ederson by surprise.

“It looks like Martial is starting to believe he is part of United’s future and not part of the past.”

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Austrian side LASK in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

After that, the Red Devils will prepare for their trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday as the race for a top-four finish hots up.

