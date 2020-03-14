‘Sensational’: Gary Lineker sends message to Man United star

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Odion Ighalo for his “sensational” goal in Manchester United’s 5-0 win over LASK in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The January loan signing scored one and set up another as the Red Devils claimed a thumping 5-0 win in Austria to take a big step towards reaching the quarter-finals of the competition.

Ighalo has already scored four goals and made one assist in eight games for the Red Devils in all competitions, and he netted an incredible wonder-goal in Manchester United’s clash in Austria on Thursday night, which was held behind closed doors.

Lineker took to social media during the game to praise Ighalo for his brilliant strike as Manchester United all but booked their place in the last eight.

Posting on Twitter on Thursday night, Lineker wrote: “Just saw Ighalo’s goal. Sensational. Deserved a crowd.”

He later added in a separate tweet showing a video of the goal: “Thing of beauty.”

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was also clearly impressed by the strike, as he added in a tweet of his own: “He’s at it again.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

They are currently three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish.

