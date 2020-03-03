‘Quite phenomenal’: BBC Sport pundit raves about Man United star

Spurs legend Garth Crooks (Photo: Screengrab / BBC Sport)

Garth Crooks has singled out Harry Maguire for special praise following the recent “phenomenal” development of his career at Manchester United.

The centre-half has been earning lots of praise for the way he has been settling into life at Old Trafford following his move to the club from Leicester City in the summer transfer window last year.

Maguire has been a constant presence in the Manchester United starting line-up this season and the England international has scored one goal and made one assist in 28 Premier League games so far for the Red Devils.

The 26-year-old helped Manchester United to claim a 1-1 draw in their clash with Everton at Goodison Park at the weekend as Bruno Fernandes netted an equaliser for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks was highly impressed by the defender’s performance on Merseyside and says that the centre-half should be proud of the way his career is unfolding.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “The development in Maguire’s career has been quite phenomenal.

“The player I saw playing for Hull City against Chelsea, which is when I first clapped eyes on him, has grown from a promising defender into an international player.

“Now, he’s not just playing for Manchester United but he is their captain and a leading figure in their defensive unit.

“Against Everton he was the player who immediately brought Gylfi Sigurdsson’s offside position to the referee’s attention, leading to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury-time ‘goal’ being disallowed – and Maguire was right, of course.

“But it was also the way the England international practically lifted Fred off his feet and threw the player out of what had the potential to be an ugly confrontation with the referee that really impressed me. Now, that’s authority.”

Maguire will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to FA Cup action with a fifth-round clash against Derby County on Thursday night.

After that, the Red Devils will host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

