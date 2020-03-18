Odion Ighalo’s agent breaks silence after Man United move

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Odion Ighalo’s agent has claimed that the striker is reaping the rewards for years of hard work following his move to Manchester United.

Ighalo is currently settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old striker has made a positive start to life at Manchester United, scoring four goals and making two assists in eight games so far.

Ighalo scored one and set up another as Manchester United sealed a 5-0 win over LASK in the Europa League last week before the football season was put on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, his agent Patrick Bastianelli has revealed his delight at the way the striker has been starting life at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sport Witness, Ighalo’s agent said: “Odion is reaping what he deserves after many sacrifices, after many years around Europe.

“Manchester is a prize for everything he’s shown in recent years.

“Odion is a person who always looks ahead, always in a positive way.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League and three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification this season.

The Red Devils are scheduled to return to action with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 4 April as things stand.

