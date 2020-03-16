Odion Ighalo sends message to Man United fans after postponement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Odion Ighalo has taken to social media to send his best wishes to Manchester United fans after the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Nigeria international has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month loan deal back in January.

Ighalo has made a positive start to life at Old Trafford, and he has already scored four goals and made one assist for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The Premier League announced on Friday that all games would be postponed until early April as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc in Europe.

As things stand, Manchester United are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on Saturday 4 April when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion in the top flight.

However, it is not yet clear whether there will be further postponements and cancellations during the pandemic.

New Manchester United signing Ighalo chose to take to social media to wish his followers all the best after the season was put on hold.

Ighalo wrote on Twitter: “See you guys in 3 weeks, pls be safe 🙏🏾.”

See you guys in 3 weeks, pls be safe🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DXbHCuvFjY — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) March 14, 2020

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the top four.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip