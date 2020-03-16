Odion Ighalo sends message to Man United fans after postponement

Odion Ighalo has a message for Man United supporters after the Premier League season was put on hold

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 16 March 2020, 04:45 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Odion Ighalo has taken to social media to send his best wishes to Manchester United fans after the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Nigeria international has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month loan deal back in January.

Ighalo has made a positive start to life at Old Trafford, and he has already scored four goals and made one assist for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The Premier League announced on Friday that all games would be postponed until early April as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc in Europe.

As things stand, Manchester United are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on Saturday 4 April when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion in the top flight.

However, it is not yet clear whether there will be further postponements and cancellations during the pandemic.

New Manchester United signing Ighalo chose to take to social media to wish his followers all the best after the season was put on hold.

Ighalo wrote on Twitter: “See you guys in 3 weeks, pls be safe 🙏🏾.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the top four.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta’s wife delivers update on Arsenal manager’s condition
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard told Chelsea FC should sign 21-year-old to replace Kepa
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola: What I truly think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Juan Mata
Man United star told to leave Old Trafford in the summer
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi sends message to Chelsea FC fans about coronavirus
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Granit Xhaka sends message to Arsenal fans about coronavirus
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola: What I truly think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Rafael Nadal
Tennis closes down in face of Covid-19: Miami, Monte-Carlo, Barcelona among events cancelled
Juan Mata
Man United star told to leave Old Trafford in the summer
ScoopDragon Football News Network