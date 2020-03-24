Man United ready to sign striker for £15m this summer – report

Man United want to sign Odion Ighalo on a permanent contract, according to reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 24 March 2020, 23:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are prepared to sign Odion Ighalo on a permanent contract for £15m after it emerged the striker’s deal runs out on 31 May, according to reports.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils have been impressed by the impact that the Nigerian striker has had since his loan move to Old Trafford from Shanghai Shenhua in January.

According to the same story, Ighalo’s current deal with Manchester United is due to expire on 31 May, which is a month earlier than most loan contracts.

With the Premier League season currently on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Red Devils are likely to be keen to extend that agreement beyond May so they can make use of the forward’s services for the rest of the campaign.

Either way, the same story reports that Manchester United are keen to sign Ighalo on a permanent basis after his solid start to life at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old forward has already scored four goals and made one assist in all competitions for the Red Devils and he seems to have had no problems adapting to the rigours of English football once again.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table.

