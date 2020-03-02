Odion Ighalo admits Man United team-mate is ‘on fire’

Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Odion Ighalo has admitted that he has been thrilled by Anthony Martial’s fine performances for Manchester United in recent weeks.

Ighalo is currently getting used to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month loan deal back in the January transfer window.

The Nigerian was brought in as cover up front for the Red Devils after Marcus Rashford was ruled out for a number of months with a back injury.

The 30-year-old is now focused on helping Manchester United to string together some consistent results in the final few weeks of the campaign as they bid to try and finish in the top four this season.

One player who has been stepping up in recent weeks is Martial, who had scored in his last three outings before the trip to Everton on Sunday.

And Ighalo has admitted that he has been very impressed by what he has seen from the France international since his move to Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website before the trip to Everton, Ighalo said: “It’s been great here. The lads are all great guys.

“It’s a happy dressing room, the coach and everyone around the club make me feel at home. I’m really enjoying my time here.

“We have quality players in the team. Martial is on fire, scoring goals. Bruno [Fernandes] is doing well, [Daniel] James too, everybody from the goalkeeper to the top is working really hard.

“So I think this is very good for the team. We need to keep the momentum going and keep winning games and fighting in every match, to make sure we get our objectives at the end of the season.”

Manchester United will return to FA Cup action on Thursday night when they travel to Derby County in the fifth round.

