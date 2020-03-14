Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about striker’s Man United future

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dropped his biggest hint yet that Odion Ighalo could be offered a permanent move to Manchester United in the summer.

The Nigerian forward is currently settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils on a six-month loan deal in the January transfer window from Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo scored one goal and set up another as Manchester United claimed a thumping 5-0 win over LASK in their Europa League tie on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old striker has scored four goals and made one assist for Manchester United so far this season after having joined the Red Devils in January.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will opt to make Ighalo’s switch a permanent one, but Solskjaer has now indicated that he would be open to keeping the striker at the club beyond the summer.

Speaking after Manchester United’s 5-0 win on Thursday night, Solskjaer said: “Odion has come in really well and he will improve and get better. But he has qualities we saw in him and needed and we need those qualities for next season.

“He’s a goal-scorer and a striker. He doesn’t worry too much about all that nonsense, build-up play – that’s a joke obviously.

“He knows his job and role in the team, and he’s very good with his back to goal.

“He’s a great link player, but maybe the best thing about him is his personality. He’s got the whole lot really.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they look to try and finish in the top four this season.

The Red Devils are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

