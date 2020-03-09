Jamie Redknapp praises ‘brilliant’ new Man United signing

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp has described the arrival of Odion Ighalo at Manchester United as a “brilliant signing” for the Red Devils.

The 30-year-old has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua in something of a surprise move in the January transfer window.

Ighalo scored his first two goals for Manchester United last week when he netted twice in the 3-0 victory over Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round.

The forward will now be hoping to push on and prove himself as worthy of a permanent move to Old Trafford as he bids to help Manchester United end the season on a high.

Ighalo was brought in as cover up front after Marcus Rashford was ruled out for a number of weeks with a back injury.

And former Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp feels that the signing of the Nigerian forward has been an astute one.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Redknapp said of Ighalo: “Brilliant signing,” Redknapp added. “There was no doubting his ability.

“Even at Watford he showed glimpses and Ole obviously knew him, so they’re inspired signings and they’re the ones you want.

“If you’re building a team for the future, you’re not going to put Ighalo in it for the next five years but right now, as a stop gap with Marcus Rashford injured, Ole needed somebody to come in and make a difference and against Derby he was fantastic and took his second goal extremely well.

“And that will give him a lot of confidence. Even if he doesn’t start, to come off the bench and make a difference, that’s what you need as a manager.”

Manchester United will travel to LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 clash on Thursday night.

