John Barnes tells Man United to let 27-year-old leave this summer

John Barnes has urged Manchester United to let Paul Pogba leave Old Trafford this summer and end the “toxic” situation between club and player.

The 27-year-old midfielder’s future has been a constant talking point over the last few months and his future has been a relentless source of speculation of late.

The midfielder has missed most of the current season due to injury and he is currently recovering from an ankle operation he had back at the start of January.

Indeed, Pogba has only made five Premier League starts for Manchester United so far this term in what has been a stop-start campaign for the French World Cup winner.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Barnes feels that it’s probably time for Manchester United to cut ties with Pogba this summer following the relentless uncertainty about his future.

Speaking in an interview with Bonuscodebets.co.uk, Barnes said: “You simply cannot have an unhappy player at a football club, you can’t make them feel more important than the club and fans.

“Equally, it can undermine the club by being disrespectful because they’re not keeping the player happy. It is a ridiculous concept that you need to keep players happy.

“The players should have to keep the manager and the fans happy, and if you don’t, then he (Pogba) has to go.

“This whole situation at United, from the outside, it seems like he has so much power at the club which makes everyone talk about him, the situation is so toxic within the club. He should leave.”

Manchester United are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a trip to Crystal Palace.

However, it remains to be seen whether there will be further postponements of not amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The Red Devils are fifth in the table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

