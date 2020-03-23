Juan Mata sends message to Man United fans amid coronavirus suspension

Juan Mata (Photo: The Sport Review)

Juan Mata has called upon the footballing world to stay calm and positive amid the ongoing suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Manchester United star has been consigned to his home in recent days after the Red Devils cancelled their regular training programme and gave their players extra time off.

The Premier League has been suspended until the first weekend of May due to the virus crisis, and it is still unclear whether top-flight football will be able to resume then or not.

Mata has revealed that he and his team-mates have been given specific training routines to follow at home to keep up their fitness levels during the prolonged hiatus.

And the Spanish playmaker has provided a revealing update to Manchester United fans about how he and his team-mates have been coping in recent days.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Mata said: “We are coping OK.

“We are obviously in the house, trying to get fit, trying to train however we can, doing some exercise in the house and trying to stay fit, patient and calm.

“Being patient and calm is the only thing we can do now. We have to wait and trust the experts until we can play football again.”

Mata, 31, has scored three goals and made five assists in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season.

He has, however, seen his first-team opportunities limited, with the Spanish playmaker having only started eight games in the Premier League so far this term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip