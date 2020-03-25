Juan Mata reveals his number one dream with Man United

Juan Mata (Photo: The Sport Review)

Juan Mata has revealed that his number one ambition with Manchester United is to win the Premier League.

The Spanish playmaker has enjoyed a trophy-laden career so far, with the attacking midfielder having lifted the World Cup, European Championship, Champions League and Europa League – but the Premier League title remains elusive.

Mata, 31, has almost made 600 appearances at first-team level in his career and he has been a key figure for both Manchester United and Spain in recent years.

However, the former Chelsea FC star has admitted that he would love to lift the Premier League trophy one day with the Red Devils.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Mata said: “I would love to win it and of course I want to win it before I finish playing.

“David De Gea always tells me when he arrived here, I think they lost the Premier League by one point in the first season but in the second season they won. He told me it was incredible.

“And everything was red and it was just unbelievable. I’m counting the days to be able to do that.

“Maybe I will play until my 50s if needed but if I don’t win it it’s alright also. You know I’m not really obsessed about it, it would be very nice to have won almost everything.

“When people ask me: ‘if you have to choose one?’ it would be the Premier League.”

Mata has found his first-team opportunities to be somewhat restricted this season, with the 31-year-old having scored three goals and made five assists in all competitions.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils are scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a trip to Crystal Palace, although it is unclear if there will be further disruptions to the schedule amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.