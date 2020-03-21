Romelu Lukaku: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to keep me at Man United

By Transfer Agent Saturday 21 March 2020, 04:15 UK
Romelu Lukaku has revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted him to stay at Manchester United last summer.

The Belgian striker ended up leaving Manchester United to sign for Inter Milan in the summer transfer window last year after plenty of speculation about his future.

Lukaku’s switch to Serie A brought an end to his spell at Manchester United, where he was often criticised for failing to produce consistent performances for the Red Devils.

Manchester United also opted to let Alexis Sanchez leave Old Trafford to join Inter Milan on loan after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements last summer.

Now, Lukaku has revealed how Solskjaer actually wanted to keep him at Old Trafford, but it was the player himself who decided that it was time to move on.

Speaking in a YouTube interview with Ian Wright, Lukaku said: “One bad year can happen to everybody in their career.

“It was just done for me. You know what happened behind the scenes, it was just done. For me it was done.

“It was a difficult situation where for myself I had to make a decision where I have to go somewhere where I can learn other aspects of my game and work with somebody that wanted me as well.

“Ole wanted me to stay, but I told him I was over. I didn’t have the energy.

“All credit to him because he’s been a man and he helped me make the move away.”

Manchester United were busy in the January transfer window as they completed a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The Red Devils are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they seek Champions League qualification for next season.

