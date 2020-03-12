‘We’ll keep pushing him’: Luke Shaw opens up about Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Luke Shaw (Photo: Adidas)

Luke Shaw believes that there is lots more to come from Bruno Fernandes in a Manchester United shirt.

The Portugal international has been getting used to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has already made a positive impact at his new club, scoring three goals and making three assists for the Red Devils since his switch at the turn of the year.

Manchester United defender Shaw has insisted that he and his team-mates know that Fernandes is going to lose possession at times when he attempts some of his attacking play.

However, Shaw has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Fernandes so far and is expecting him to improve further in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Shaw said: “At times we know he’s going to lose possession, but we need them sort of risk passes that are going to unlock defences.

“He’s been a brilliant signing so far and he’s already come in with a few assists and a few important goals.

“We will keep pushing the standards and we’ll keep pushing him because there’s so much more from him to come.”

Manchester United will take on LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie in Austria on Thursday night in a game that will be played behind closed doors amid coronavirus fears.

The Red Devils will then travel to Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

