Marcus Rashford provides promising update for Man United fans

Marcus Rashford in training (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Marcus Rashford has revealed that he is feeling “much better” in his recovery as he approaches a return to fitness for Manchester United.

The 22-year-old striker has been sidelined for Manchester United since January after suffering a stress fracture in his back.

Rashford’s injury prompted Manchester United to dip into the January transfer market and sign both Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in the mid-season window.

With the Premier League season currently on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak, Rashford has had some extra time to work on his fitness levels and recovery behind closed doors.

Now, the England striker has revealed that he is feeling positive as he closes in on a return to full fitness with the Red Devils.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports News, Rashford said: “I feel much better. I have a scan in another couple of days and that should solidify it, but I feel much better compared to two or three weeks ago.

“I feel 10 times better now. For me, now it’s just about getting ready to build up back up to training and then playing games for the team.

“I’m in a much better place. I’m much happier than I was about a month ago so things are looking positive.”

There were concerns about whether Rashford would be fit in time for England’s Euro 2020 campaign this summer, but with the tournament having been moved to next year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, that is no longer a worry.

As things stand, Manchester United are scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a trip to Crystal Palace.

