Man United star told to leave Old Trafford in the summer

Shaka Hislop believes that it's time for Juan Mata to bring his Man United career to an end

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 16 March 2020, 05:15 UK
Juan Mata
Juan Mata (Photo: The Sport Review)

Juan Mata should leave Manchester United this summer because he is “too good” to find himself on the bench at Old Trafford, according to Shaka Hislop.

The Spanish playmaker has found his first-team opportunities at Old Trafford to be limited this season, with the midfielder having only started eight games in the top flight under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mata, 31, has made a further nine appearances from the bench in the Premier League for Manchester United and has notched up two assists in the top flight for his team-mates.

The former Chelsea FC star has also scored three goals and made two assists in the cup competitions so far this season, but his first-team playing time has been largely limited.

Mata is under contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2021, but former goalkeeper Hislop feels that it would be wise for the Spaniard to call time on his career at the club in the summer.

Speaking to ESPN, Hislop said: “I’m going to put him [Mata] to go and it almost pains me.

“I think Juan Mata is an outstanding player and under ordinary circumstances you keep Juan Mata regardless.

“The issue then becomes Juan Mata is a bit-part player and I think far too good a player, far too valuable in the dressing room, to be a bit-part player.

“So Juan Mata I think he needs to start thinking about life after Old Trafford.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the top four.

The Red Devils are scheduled to return to top-flight action on 4 April when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

