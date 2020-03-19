Man United extend 31-year-old’s contract for a further year

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United have taken up an option to trigger a one-year extension to Nemanja Matic’s contract at Old Trafford.

The Serbia midfielder’s contract had been due to expire this summer but the Red Devils have opted to move to keep Matic at the club until 2021 at the earliest.

Matic has been in and out of the first team at Old Trafford this season, and he has only started 11 games in the Premier League for Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s men. He has also featured nine times in the cup competitions for the Red Devils.

The news of Matic’s extension was confirmed via a post on Manchester United’s official website on Tuesday.

Matic has scored one goal and made one assist in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season.

Manchester United, who are fifth in the top flight table, are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 4 April with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, it remains to be seen whether there will be further postponements and disruption to English football amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

