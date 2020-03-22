Odion Ighalo brushes off Man United contract talk

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Odion Ighalo has insisted that he is not concerned about his loan contract situation at Manchester United amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Nigerian striker has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils on a six-month loan deal back in January.

Ighalo has already scored four goals and made one assist in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and he has proven his potential to help lead the line for the Red Devils.

The Premier League season has been put on hold until early May amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, and it remains to be seen whether there will be further disruptions and postponements.

Ighalo’s current loan deal at Old Trafford is currently scheduled to end on 30 June – but the player himself has insisted he is not concerned about the situation should the Premier League season go on beyond that.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun, Ighalo said: “Talking about other things now will not only be selfish but terribly insensitive. I don’t even think about it.

“The challenge before us now is not a football one, but a global one.

“You can’t put football before health challenges. What matters right now is to keep safe and pray for those battling with the virus to recover fully.

“This is another reminder for us to share love in this world. Continue to show kindness to one another because a problem facing one is a problem to all.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge.

The Red Devils are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the top-four race hots up.

