Odion Ighalo offered £400k a week by parent club after Man United move – report

Odion Ighalo has been offered a new two-year contract worth £400,000 a week by Shanghai Shenhua following his loan move to Manchester United, according to reports.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Chinese club want to reward the Nigerian forward for his solid start to life at Old Trafford by handing him a new contract.

The 30-year-old has made a good start to life at Manchester United after having signed for the Red Devils in the January transfer window, scoring four goals in his first three starts.

As things stand, Ighalo’s current loan deal with Manchester United is due to expire on 31 May, but the same article claims that the move is likely to be extended until 30 June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ighalo’s current contract with Shanghai Shenhua is set to expire in December 2022, but the Chinese club now want to extend his deal by a further two years until 2024, according to the same report.

Where Ighalo ends up next season remains to be seen, as Manchester United may well look to make his move permanent if he continues his good form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Manchester United are scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a trip to Crystal Palace.

