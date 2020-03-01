Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes admission about Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that Bruno Fernandes' arrival at Man United has already been a big boost

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 1 March 2020, 04:45 UK
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Bruno Fernandes’ arrival at Manchester United has already provided a big boost for the Red Devils.

The 25-year-old playmaker has made a positive start to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has already scored two goals and made two assists for the Red Devils since his move and he has shown signs of being the playmaker that Manchester United have been missing in recent months.

The Portugal international will be expecting to feature for the Red Devils when they travel to Everton on Sunday in the Premier League.

And Solskjaer has admitted that he has been delighted by the way Fernandes has been settling into life at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said: “We have missed that box-opener that Bruno [Fernandes] is proving to be now. He is a big, big boost for us.

“He loves football, he wants to be out there and wants to be better. I tried to send him inside [after being substituted against Brugge] because it was cold but he said ‘no, I want to watch.’

“He just loves football. He’ll know everything about football. He is one of those old-school boys where football is everything for him.”

Manchester United will return to FA Cup action next week on Thursday night, when they take on Derby County in the fifth round.

After that, the Red Devils will take on bitter rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday 8 March, with a trip to Tottenham their next top-flight game following the derby.

