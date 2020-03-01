Solskjaer: Fernandes will deliver insight into Man United opponents

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes that Man United will learn from Bruno Fernandes' experience of playing against LASK this season

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 1 March 2020, 00:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Bruno Fernandes will help Manchester United to prepare for their Europa League last-16 tie against LASK.

The Red Devils were pitted against the Austrian side after having made their way through to the last 16 thanks to a victory over Belgian side Club Brugge in the round of 32.

Fernandes, who is currently getting used to life at Old Trafford after signing for the Red Devils in January, scored against LASK in Sporting Lisbon’s home match during the group stage.

The playmaker could line up against them again when Manchester United take on LASK in the last 16 on March 12 and March 19.

And Solskjaer has already revealed that the 25-year-old is in a good position to deliver some insight into Manchester United’s opponents in Europe’s second tier club competition.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said: “It’s a new experience for us to play against them.

“The name is not very familiar for many, I would guess, but, for me, I’ve followed Austrian football a little bit and there have been quite a few Norwegians playing there.

”They’ve beaten Rosenborg this year, in the group stages and of course Sporting, so Bruno has been involved against them. They beat [AZ] Alkmaar, who we’ve played in Europe. We’ll get to know more about them but I guess Bruno can do the team-talk!

“They were high-intensity teams [I’ve faced from Austria in the past. Physical teams. For me, it’s similar to when we played last night, to be fair.

“I think that, in Brugge, you meet a different culture, the league is a bit different. I don’t know too much about them, maybe a load of teams do their man marking, a high press.

”Bruno told me they do play expansive football, the goalkeeper joins in a lot with the play, so it’ll be interesting.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their trip to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as they look to try and continue their good form of late.

The Red Devils have won their last two games in the Premier League to keep them in the hunt for Champions League qualification this season.

