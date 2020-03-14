Ole Gunnar Solskjaer updates Man United fans on Paul Pogba future

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Manchester United fans to expect to see Paul Pogba line up for the Red Devils next season despite the uncertainty about his future.

Pogba’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant source of speculation in recent months after he was linked with a move to Real Madrid last summer.

The French midfielder ended up staying at Old Trafford as a move failed to materialise, and he remains a Manchester United player for now.

Pogba has barely featured for Manchester United this season due to a string of injury issues, and he underwent ankle surgery at the start of January.

The 26-year-old has only started five Premier League games for the Red Devils so far this season.

As things stand, Pogba’s contract at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of next season, but the Red Devils also have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

Red Devils boss Solskjaer was quizzed about Pogba’s situation after his side’s 5-0 win over LASK in the Europa League on Thursday night, and the Norwegian was clear in his response.

Solskjaer replied when asked about Pogba: “Paul’s our player. He has two years left on his contract. A year plus the option of another.

“You can expect Paul to be here [next season], yeah.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

