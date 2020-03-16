Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: A lot needed to be changed at Man United

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that “a lot” needed to be changed at Manchester United following his appointment at the club.

Solskjaer was initially brought in on a temporary basis after Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho at the end of 2018.

The Norwegian head coach made an instant impact at Old Trafford and he was eventually handed the role on a permanent basis.

The Red Devils have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks and months but they have shown some promising signs of improvement in recent weeks, especially following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window.

Now, the Manchester United boss has admitted that he felt a lot needed to be changed at Old Trafford when he first took over from Mourinho.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Solskjaer said: “I felt a lot needed to be changed. We’ve signed four players and lost quite a few and promoted from within, lots of youngsters.

“I don’t know how dramatic those changes have been. I don’t think it feels dramatic for the squad and the ones that were here. We needed certain pieces in the puzzle and they’ve worked.”

He added: “I think I’m the right man, but I’m not going to sit here and talk about that. The proof is in the pudding at the end of the day.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they chase a top-four finish.

The Red Devils are scheduled to return to action on 4 April when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip