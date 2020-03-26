Paul Ince offers clear transfer advice to Man United youngster

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Paul Ince has told Dean Henderson to stay put at Sheffield United and make a name for himself before a return to Manchester United.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has been earning lots of praise for his form this season at Bramall Lane in what is his second loan spell away from Old Trafford.

Henderson is in joint-second place for having kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season and he has been earning lots of praise for his fine performances.

His good form has inevitably led to speculation that he could be set for a return to Manchester United next term to compete with David De Gea at Old Trafford.

However, former Manchester United star Ince feels that the shot-stopper would be better off staying at Sheffield United and earning some more regular playing time before a return to Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Ince said of Henderson: “He has been excellent and excelled himself and he is still relatively young.

“When someone does well on loan then you begin to think can they do a job for Manchester United. I think at the moment keepers need to be more experienced.

“He should be happy, he is playing football week in, week out. If he goes to Manchester United and sits on the bench like [Sergio] Romero has done for years, then it isn’t good. If he plays week in, week out then his time will come.”

Manchester United are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May when they take on Crystal Palace away from home.

The Red Devils find themselves in fifth place in the top flight table and three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

