Paul Ince: This is the signing Man United must make this summer

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Paul Ince believes that Manchester United are in desperate need of a “world-class” striker to add to their squad.

The Red Devils are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were busy in the January transfer window as they opted to sign Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo to add some more options in attack ahead of the second half of the season.

Both players have adapted quickly to life in England, with Fernandes and Ighalo already having proved their worth to the Red Devils in recent games.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move to sign Erling Braut Haaland in January but a move failed to materialise before the Norwegian ended up moving to Borussia Dortmund.

Former Manchester United star Ince feels that the Red Devils missed a trick by not signing Haaland and he feels that they are still in need of attacking reinforcements this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Ince said: “If they want to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool then they need a world-class striker.

“They had the chance with Haaland, the young kid who went to Dortmund, that was sad really.

“He is a very, very good player who can improve and you can’t let people like that slip through the net.”

Ince continued: “That was disappointing that they couldn’t get him [Haaland]. They have got to have someone in who gets 20-25 goals a season.

“There are players who Ole will still feel should not be there next year. There will be more players leaving and more coming in. I think you have to get the right balance.”

Haaland has been in fine form for Dortmund so far this season, scoring nine goals and making one assist in eight Bundesliga games.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip