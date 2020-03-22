Paul Merson tells Man United to sign quality Arsenal star this summer

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has advised Manchester United to consider a bid to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal this summer.

The Gabon international is widely regarded as one of the top attacking talents in the Premier League, with the forward having scored 17 goals and made one assist in 26 Premier League games for the Gunners so far this season.

Aubameyang’s contract situation has been a talking point in recent months, because his current deal is set to expire at the end of next season and the north London club will be reluctant to let their prized asset leave The Emirates next summer on a free transfer.

Manchester United have already splashed the cash in recent transfer windows, bringing in the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire in big-money deals.

Now, former Arsenal midfielder Merson has claimed that Aubameyang would be the perfect addition to the Manchester United team to help the club move up a level.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Merson said: “Aubameyang is what Manchester United are missing. He is a goal scorer and goal scorers are priceless.

“If you look at United and the way they played against Manchester City a couple of weeks ago, I thought they were very, very good. You looked at them and thought they have got a chance, especially if they could also get hold of a couple more players, especially a creative midfielder.

“You couldn’t help but be impressed with their performance and if they were to sign Aubameyang and they also got someone like a Jack Grealish, are they big players? They would be a major force, in my opinion.

“They are crying out for someone who is going to score them 20 to 25 goals, and that’s what Aubameyang can bring.

“He gets you 25 goals without even breaking sweat. Add a Grealish if they can get him and then you’ve got Bruno Fernandes as well playing in behind a striker, Manchester United will be a major force.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

